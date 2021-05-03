 Skip to main content
Weather week ahead
Weather week ahead

Weather week ahead
ELKO – Another pleasant week ahead, another unpleasant weekend in the forecast.

Temperatures in Elko are expected to climb into the mid-60s Monday, 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, and 80s by Thursday under clear skies.

Then they begin dropping and the National Weather Service is forecasting “a slight chance of snow showers” on Saturday. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

May’s weather follows a mixed bag from April that saw an above-average 4.4 inches of snowfall and four days of record heat.

“April 2021 in Elko was warmer, drier but snowier than normal,” stated the weather service.

Overall, April’s weather was not far from average. Temperatures ran 0.4 degrees above normal and precipitation was 90% of normal.

Temperature records were set on April 1, 3, 4, and 30.

Gusty winds, warm air and low humidity combined across much of the Southwest on May 2, creating ideal conditions for fires to spread.
