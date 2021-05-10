Weather week ahead

ELKO – The springtime rollercoaster weather pattern is going up and up this week as temperatures reach back into the 80s.
The forecast calls for highs in the mid-60s on Monday, increasing to 70 on Tuesday and 80 on Wednesday. It keeps getting warmer with highs in the mid-80s on Friday but then begins dropping again. Saturday’s high will be near 80, followed by the lower 70s on Sunday.
Mostly sunny skies are anticipated all week. Sunday could bring a slight chance of showers.
