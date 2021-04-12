 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather week ahead
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Weather week ahead

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Weather week ahead
NWS

ELKO – Do you like rain? Snow? Sun? Wind? Warmer than normal temperatures? Colder than normal temperatures?

All sorts of weather are in the forecast this week.

After a sunny day with highs around 60 degrees on Monday, a slight chance of rain arrives Tuesday in Elko and increases into Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Impacts to major roadways should be limited but passes could see 1-2 inches of accumulation Tuesday night before melting commences Wednesday morning,” stated the National Weather Service forecast.

There is a 50% chance of rain and snow Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s.

Another chance of snow arrives Thursday with slightly warmer temperatures in the mid-50s.

Warmer and dry weather returns Friday through the weekend as highs climb into the mid-60s Saturday and near 70 on Sunday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Minn. mom describes talking to son before shooting

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News