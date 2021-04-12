Weather week ahead

ELKO – Do you like rain? Snow? Sun? Wind? Warmer than normal temperatures? Colder than normal temperatures?

All sorts of weather are in the forecast this week.

After a sunny day with highs around 60 degrees on Monday, a slight chance of rain arrives Tuesday in Elko and increases into Wednesday.

“Impacts to major roadways should be limited but passes could see 1-2 inches of accumulation Tuesday night before melting commences Wednesday morning,” stated the National Weather Service forecast.

There is a 50% chance of rain and snow Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s.

Another chance of snow arrives Thursday with slightly warmer temperatures in the mid-50s.

Warmer and dry weather returns Friday through the weekend as highs climb into the mid-60s Saturday and near 70 on Sunday.

