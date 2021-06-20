Weather week ahead

ELKO – More records could be broken as the region swelters in a heat wave that has already pushed June’s average temperature an alarming 8 degrees above normal.

Highs have regularly been running 15-25 degrees hotter than normal for most of the month. The mercury has topped 90 degrees on 12 of June’s 19 days so far.

Elko tied its record high of 98 degrees Saturday. That matched the high on June 19, 2017. A high of 99 on June 14 beat the old record set in 1974 by one degree.

Record highs have also been set in Eureka, Ely and Tonopah over the past week.

Elko’s high for Monday is forecast at 99 degrees. A slight cool-down to the lower 90s arrives mid-week but temperatures will rebound by the weekend. The forecast high for next Sunday is 103 degrees.

The changing temperatures could spark thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday, according to forecasters.

Because of the weather conditions, Elko County has banned open burning through next Friday.

Despite the blast of heat, most of northeastern Nevada is not under a heat advisory or other weather alert. All of western Nevada is under a heat advisory while southern Nevada is on a red flag alert for fire danger.