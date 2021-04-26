Weather week ahead

ELKO – From snow shovels to suntan lotion. Another full-spectrum week of weather lies ahead for Elko County.

The week began Sunday with light but persistent rain that turned to snow overnight. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Ruby Mountains and White Pine County on Monday. Six to 10 inches of snow were expected at higher elevations by the end of the day.

Wintry driving conditions were reported on the Lamoille and Mountain City highways in the Elko area, the Pequop Summit on Interstate 80, and U.S. Highway 93A south of Wendover.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elko received half an inch of precipitation over the past 36 hours, bringing the month’s total near the normal mark of .80 of an inch. The water year was still at a deficit of more than 2 inches, however.

Highs will be in the upper 40s Monday, climbing to the 50s on Tuesday, 60s on Wednesday, 70s on Thursday and 80s on Friday.

Elko could see lingering snow showers on Tuesday. The forecast calls for dry weather after that, at least until Sunday when a slight chance of showers returns.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0