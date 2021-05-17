 Skip to main content
Weather week ahead
Weather week ahead

Late week forecast
NWS

ELKO – Sunny and dry weather returns to northeastern Nevada but not for long.

After a chance of more showers and thunderstorms Monday, sunny and breezy weather is forecast through Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.

The wet weather pattern returns Thursday and Friday along with colder air that could produce snow showers Thursday night as lows drop into the lower to mid-30s.

Rain and snow showers continue Friday and Saturday with highs in the 50s.

Partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s are predicted for Sunday.

