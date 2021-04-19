 Skip to main content
Weather week ahead
Weather week ahead

Monday outlook
ELKO – The week gets off to a windy start with above-normal temperatures, increasing the fire danger in parts of Elko County.

Gusts up to 30 mph are forecast Monday for Elko. Stronger winds are expected in the southeastern quarter of the county.

“Winds increasing from the northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph coupled with minimum relative humidity values into the upper single digits to upper teens will increase fire weather risks across parts east-central Nevada,” said a special weather statement.

Firefighters responded to two blazes along Interstate 80 on Sunday on Emigrant Pass. A total of 1.25 acres burned south of the freeway and two-tenths of an acre north of the freeway.

Elko should see mostly sunny and dry weather all week. Highs will be in the 60s before climbing into the 70s on the weekend.

Authorities in Cape Town, South Africa, are urging residents to evacuate as wildfires spread across the city's Table Mountain.The fires began on Sunday and city officials say a man has been arrested on suspicion of arson, but it's unclear whether he actually started them.Meanwhile, firefighting crews are working to put out the flames, which have damaged parts of the University of Cape Town. No injuries to students or residents have been reported, but at least one firefighter was hospitalized for burns.
