Weather week ahead

ELKO – After a warm and pleasant Memorial Day, Elko’s forecast is looking like a scorcher.

The National Weather Service is predicting dry weather under mostly clear skies all week. Highs in the mid to upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday will give way to warmer temperatures through the end of the week. Elko could see highs in the lower to mid-90s.

Elko is closing out a wet May that saw temperatures around the average mark. Just over an inch and a half of precipitation was recorded at the airport, which is more than a quarter-inch above normal.

A high pressure system will dominate the weather pattern this week, at least into Thursday.

“Showers and thunderstorm chances still look pretty slim with the best chances remaining in the higher terrain of central Nevada” later in the week, stated the forecast.

The warm weather should make fast work of melting northeastern Nevada’s meager snowpack.

“Highs should steadily fall back into the 80s by early next week,” according to the weather service. “Lows in the 50s and even some lower 60s Thursday and Friday morning will drop back into the 40s by early next week as well.”

