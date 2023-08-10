The Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.