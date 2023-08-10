The Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2023 in Elko, NV
