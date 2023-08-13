Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The Elko area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
It will be a warm day in Elko. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 deg…
The Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …