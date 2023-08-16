Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 74. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2023 in Elko, NV
