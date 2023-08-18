The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90…
The Elko area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…