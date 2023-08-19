Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…