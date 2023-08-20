The Elko area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90…