Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2023 in Elko, NV
