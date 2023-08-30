The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 66. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until WED 10:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2023 in Elko, NV
