It will be a warm day in Elko. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Elko. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…