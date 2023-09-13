Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Elko. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…