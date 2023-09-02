Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90…
The Elko area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though…