Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until MON 11:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
