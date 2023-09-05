Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2023 in Elko, NV
