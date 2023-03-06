ELKO – More snow and cold temperatures are in the forecast for northeastern Nevada this week, followed by rain and snow this weekend.

According to National Weather Service forecasters, a weather system “parked” off the West Coast will continue to send weather disturbances through Nevada this week. This includes a chance of light snow Monday night, a 30-40% chance of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday, and isolated snow showers Thursday night.

High temperatures will be around the freezing mark – which is nearly 20 degrees below normal – at the beginning of the week, then jump into the lower 40s on Friday and into the weekend, with scattered rain and snow showers continuing throughout the weekend.

Snowy and icy road conditions continued Monday morning on U.S. Highway 93 following weekend snow.

A crash near Currie in southern Elko County partially blocked lanes on the highway Sunday evening, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.