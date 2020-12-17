 Skip to main content
Wednesday COVID update
Wednesday COVID update

ELKO -- Elko County reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 recoveries on Wednesday. Fifteen patients are currently hospitalized, a decline from 18 on Tuesday.

Fourteen of the new cases are in Elko, 11 in Spring Creek, two in West Wendover, two tribal and one in Jackpot.

The current number of active cases is 422, up from Tuesday’s total of 412.

Elko County’s test positivity was listed at 27.2%, which is down from Tuesday’s 28.1%.

The current case rate per 100,000 people is 2,111, compared with 2,108 on Tuesday.

Nevada’s overall case rate is 2,074 and the test positivity rate is 20.7%.

