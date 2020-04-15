Wednesday forecast: A bit warmer but cloudy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – Temperatures could climb back to 60 degrees Wednesday after dropping below normal for the past three days.

“Showers will mainly affect northern Nevada today, transitioning to central Nevada Thursday and Friday,” stated National Weather Service forecasters. “Valley snow accumulations will be on the light side, up to 2 inches below 7,000 feet, so summits could receive some accumulation in Elko and White Pine counties.”

Weather Service radar showed most of the shower activity Wednesday morning in the northern part of the county but moving southeast.

The cloud cover will allow for warmer temperatures but breezy conditions will be widespread.

Another dip in temperatures comes Thursday before they rebound into the 60s on the weekend.

The forecast calls for mostly to partly clear weather through the remainder of the week.

