Wednesday forecast: Chance of rain, snow

ELKO – Rain showers were moving across northern Elko County on Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a chance of rain in Elko before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Highs will be around 50 degrees, dropping to the mid-40s on Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

The extended forecast calls for warmer temperatures along with another chance of precipitation over the weekend.

