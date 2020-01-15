Wednesday forecast for the Elko area
0 comments
top story

Wednesday forecast for the Elko area

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko forecast
NWS

ELKO – Temperatures plunged into the single digits Wednesday morning following the latest snowstorm to hit northeastern Nevada. After a clear but chilly day, much warmer weather is coming on Thursday.

Elko’s forecast calls for a high of 33 degrees Wednesday, rising to 45 degrees Thursday ahead of the next storm. An inch or two of new snow is possible late Thursday into early Friday morning.

Over the past week seven inches of snow have fallen on Elko for a total of .62 of an inch of precipitation. That’s a little higher than the normal amount of .55 of an inch at mid-January.

Partly sunny skies return Friday and through the long holiday weekend, with highs around 40 degrees.

The next chance of snow showers arrives Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Saturday night forecast
Local

Saturday night forecast

ELKO – Lots of light snow could add up to travel difficulties Saturday evening and heavier snow may be on the way with a winter storm watch be…

2 charged in auto shop burglary
Local

2 charged in auto shop burglary

ELKO – An Elko man has been charged with stealing items from a car repair shop and posting one of them for sale on a Facebook sales site.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News