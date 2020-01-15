Wednesday forecast for the Elko area

ELKO – Temperatures plunged into the single digits Wednesday morning following the latest snowstorm to hit northeastern Nevada. After a clear but chilly day, much warmer weather is coming on Thursday.

Elko’s forecast calls for a high of 33 degrees Wednesday, rising to 45 degrees Thursday ahead of the next storm. An inch or two of new snow is possible late Thursday into early Friday morning.

Over the past week seven inches of snow have fallen on Elko for a total of .62 of an inch of precipitation. That’s a little higher than the normal amount of .55 of an inch at mid-January.

Partly sunny skies return Friday and through the long holiday weekend, with highs around 40 degrees.

The next chance of snow showers arrives Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

