Wednesday forecast: More snow in higher elevations

ELKO – A winter weather advisory is in effect for northern Elko County and the Ruby Mountains today through Thursday morning.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The main impact will be along U.S. 93 north of Wells, including the Jackpot area where 2 to 4 inches of snow will be possible during this time frame with gusty winds blowing the snow around at times,” stated the National Weather Service. High temperatures will generally be in the 30s.

Elko has a 60% chance of snow Wednesday, diminishing to 30% overnight.

After snow showers move out Thursday morning, dry weather is expected through the end of the week. Highs could reach 50 degrees on Friday and Saturday, then drop back to 40 degrees Sunday through the early part of next week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0