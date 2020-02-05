Wednesday forecast: More snow in higher elevations
Wednesday forecast: More snow in higher elevations

Winter weather
ELKO – A winter weather advisory is in effect for northern Elko County and the Ruby Mountains today through Thursday morning.

“The main impact will be along U.S. 93 north of Wells, including the Jackpot area where 2 to 4 inches of snow will be possible during this time frame with gusty winds blowing the snow around at times,” stated the National Weather Service. High temperatures will generally be in the 30s.

Elko has a 60% chance of snow Wednesday, diminishing to 30% overnight.

After snow showers move out Thursday morning, dry weather is expected through the end of the week. Highs could reach 50 degrees on Friday and Saturday, then drop back to 40 degrees Sunday through the early part of next week.

