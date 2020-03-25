Wednesday forecast: Nothing springlike about it

ELKO – Northeastern Nevadans woke up to a snowy day, with wintry driving conditions reported on Interstate 80 between Halleck and Wells, I-80 over Emigrant Pass, Mountain City Highway, and U.S. 93 north of Wells.

The National Weather Service forecasts a continued chance of snow through Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-40s today and lower 40s Thursday.

The weekend is looking better with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s.

