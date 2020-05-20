Wednesday forecast: Rain and snow diminishing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – The Ruby Mountains got another blast of snow overnight as rain showers continued in parts of northeastern Nevada.

The showers brought Elko’s total precipitation for May to .61 of an inch, just .02 above normal for this time of the month. The water year is still running 2 inches below normal.

Lingering precipitation continues into Wednesday night, followed by clear skies and chilly overnight temperatures. Some frost is possible in low-lying areas early Thursday and Friday mornings.

Another chance of showers arrives Friday but the Memorial Day weekend looks clear and mild. Highs will be in the 60s on Saturday, 70s on Sunday, and 80s on Monday.

