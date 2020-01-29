Wednesday forecast: Starting slow in parts of northeastern Nevada

ELKO – A little rain and a little snow added up to a lot of headaches for travelers in northeastern Nevada overnight.

Tuesday evening’s precipitation left several roads with wintry driving conditions. Chains or snow tires were required Wednesday morning on Mountain City Highway north of Lone Mountain, and on the Tuscarora Highway.

Adverse driving conditions were reported on Lamoille Highway from Spring Creek Parkway to Lamoille, Interstate 80 from Halleck to Moor and over Emigrant Pass, portions of U.S. 93 north and south of Wells, Secret Pass Highway, Ruby Valley Highway and Montello Highway.

Nevada Highway Patrol reported a vehicle accident with injuries on U.S. 93 in Elko County around 6:30 a.m.

Travel conditions were expected to improve after sunrise. The forecast calls for sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s.

It may not be long before the next wave of snow reaches Elko, however. The weather service is calling for a slight chance of snow showers Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. New snow accumulation of less than half an inch is possible.

After a cool day Wednesday, temperatures will rebound into the upper 40s Thursday and Friday and into the mid-50s Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday will also bring a chance of isolated rain showers.

