Wednesday forecast: Warming continues

ELKO – Temperatures as well as hearts are heating up as we head toward Valentine’s Day.

Highs are creeping back up above normal and could hit 50 degrees on Friday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sunny skies are in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-40s.

Although the forecast shows warmer temperatures heading into the weekend, a weather system will also bring a slight chance of snow this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers could continue into Presidents Day as well.

Normal highs for mid-February are in the lower 40s.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0