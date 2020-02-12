Wednesday forecast: Warming continues
ELKO – Temperatures as well as hearts are heating up as we head toward Valentine’s Day.

Highs are creeping back up above normal and could hit 50 degrees on Friday.

Sunny skies are in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-40s.

Although the forecast shows warmer temperatures heading into the weekend, a weather system will also bring a slight chance of snow this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers could continue into Presidents Day as well.

Normal highs for mid-February are in the lower 40s.

