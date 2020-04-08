Wednesday forecast: Warming up

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada could escape shower activity again today, as most of the rain will be falling south of U.S. Highway 50.

Highs should climb into the mid to upper 60s through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, before dipping back down into the 50s Sunday and Monday.

Normal highs this time of year are in the mid to upper 50s.

Elko continues to lag behind average in precipitation. The total for the water year so far is 4.9 inches, compared with an average mark of 6.24 inches.

