Wednesday off to a snowy start in Elko area

ELKO – Spring snow showers made for wintry driving conditions in the Elko area Wednesday morning, including a chain or snow tire requirement on Adobe Summit.

A crash was reported before dawn on U.S. Highway 50 at Eureka.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Snow showers are expected to continue this morning and then will decrease later today as snow levels rise,” stated the National Weather Service. “Road temperatures today are expected to remain above freezing, however some light slushy accumulations on roads are possible along highways 93 and 278 and along I-80 from Wells through the Pequop Summit.”

“Some leftover showers are possible in eastern Nevada tonight through Friday and then drying and much warmer temperatures are expected for the weekend.”

Elko’s high is expected to reach 46 degrees Tuesday, 53 Wednesday, 57 Friday and 63 Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0