Wednesday's forecast: Another break

ELKO – The Elko area escaped the latest round of snow overnight as temperatures stayed above freezing.

Some roads in the region were affected by light snow. Nevada Department of Transportation was reporting chain or snow tire requirements through Secret Pass, and adverse driving conditions on U.S. Highway 93 from the Idaho border to Winecup.

Elko picked up only a trace of precipitation and is now running at a deficit for the month. The total for January so far is .69 of an inch, compared with an average amount of .80.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-40s. Clearer weather returns on Thursday before the next round of precipitation arrives late Thursday night into Friday. The chance of rain or snow in Elko is from 20-40 percent.

After a brief clearing Friday night more rain and snow are in the forecast through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will be even warmer, however, reaching into the upper 40s and near 50 by Sunday.

