Week ahead: Forecast calls cooler temps

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Summer-like temperatures will give way to wind and more seasonable highs this week, along with a chance of precipitation on Thursday.

Elko tied its record high of 86 degrees on Sunday. The forecast calls for blowing dust and a high of 81 on Monday.

Much of the northern part of the state is under a wind advisory, while red-flag warnings have been posted for the southern part.

Starting Tuesday, highs will be in the mid to upper 60s through the end of the week before rebounding into the 70s for the weekend.

There is a 40% chance of showers on Thursday.

Elko’s precipitation deficit continues to deepen, with just under 5 inches since the water year began on Oct. 1. Normal by this time of year is 7.3 inches.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0