ELKO – Another batch of storms is on its way to northern Nevada.
Last week’s storms dropped 18 inches of snow at the 8,300-foot elevation in the Jarbidge Mountains. Thirteen inches fell at the 7,900-foot level in the East Humboldt range, while upper Lamoille Canyon saw only 6 inches.
Elko received half an inch of precipitation. It was the first storm of November, a month during which the average precipitation is about one inch.
More wet weather is ahead with rain beginning Tuesday and snow Thursday through the weekend.
“Threat to area travel is not expected until Thursday when snow levels will likely leave minor snow accumulations on valley floors,” stated the National Weather Service. “Then Saturday and Sunday more significant impacts to roads are expected as a much colder system will drop more significant snow.”
The forecast for Elko calls for a 30 percent chance of rain on Tuesday and 50 percent Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 40s to 50 degrees.
Thursday brings an 80 percent chance of snow as highs drop to the lower 40s. The weekend forecast calls for highs in the 30s and a continued chance of snow showers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.