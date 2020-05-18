Week ahead: Rain the valleys, snow in the mountains

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – Breezy winds, a chance of thunderstorms and much cooler weather are forecast as a slow-moving front makes its way across Northern Nevada this week.

“Cooler temperatures behind the passing frontal boundary will help lower snow levels by early Tuesday morning, resulting in some snow to higher elevation summits as well as many mountain areas,” said the National Weather Service.

A high wind warning is in effect for White Pine and northern Nye counties.

Elko will see a 60% chance of rain Monday, increasing to 80% Monday night. Showers are even more likely Tuesday as the odds increase to 90%.

A brief dry spell on Thursday will give way to more scattered rain showers Friday and Saturday, according to the forecast.

High temperatures will reach into the lower to mid-70s Monday before dropping to the mid-50s Tuesday and then rebounding into the 60s through the end of the week.

So far this month, Elko has received a scant .02 of an inch of precipitation.

