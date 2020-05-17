Week ahead: Warm to windy to wet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – A warm day is in store for northeastern Nevada as Sunday’s forecast calls for highs in the mid-80s.

Winds will increase later in the day and could gust as high as 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Wind advisories are in effect for much of the state, along with red flag warnings in southern Nevada.

The weather turns wet on Monday with a 40% chance of scattered showers. Rain is likely Monday night and Tuesday as the odds increase to 70% and 80% respectively. The chance of showers continues into Wednesday night.

High temperatures will dip to the mid-70s on Monday and to around 60 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.

The extended forecast calls for occasional showers through the end of the week as highs remain in the 60s.

