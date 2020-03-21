Weekend forecast: A little bit of everything
Weekend forecast: A little bit of everything

Saturday forecast
ELKO – A dense fog advisory was posted for the Elko area Saturday morning and once it lifts, the region could see thunderstorms.

There is a 20% chance of precipitation from isolated thunderstorms after 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Elko could see a relatively nice spring day on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

After that, unsettled weather returns with a mix of rain and snow beginning Monday and extending into Wednesday, with high temperatures dropping back into the 40s on Wednesday.

