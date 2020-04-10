Weekend forecast: Approaching wind, then cooler

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – Above-normal temperatures and clear skies will prevail on Friday, according to the National Weather Service forecast for Elko.

Southwest winds of 5 mph are expected in the afternoon, with highs in the mid-60s.

The wind will shift Saturday, becoming northwest at 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could be as high as 30 mph.

High temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler on Easter Sunday, but winds will be calmer.

The extended forecast calls for mostly dry weather next week along with gradually warming temperatures.

