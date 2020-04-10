Weekend forecast: Approaching wind, then cooler
0 comments

Weekend forecast: Approaching wind, then cooler

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Weekend forecast
NWS

ELKO – Above-normal temperatures and clear skies will prevail on Friday, according to the National Weather Service forecast for Elko.

Southwest winds of 5 mph are expected in the afternoon, with highs in the mid-60s.

The wind will shift Saturday, becoming northwest at 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could be as high as 30 mph.

High temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler on Easter Sunday, but winds will be calmer.

The extended forecast calls for mostly dry weather next week along with gradually warming temperatures.

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Governor tightens restrictions
Local

Governor tightens restrictions

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s governor on Wednesday ordered a closure of golf courses, real estate open houses, religious gatherings of 10 people …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News