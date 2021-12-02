 Skip to main content
Weekend forecast: Autumn's final fling?

Weekend forecast
ELKO – Residents of northeastern Nevada could have one more pleasant fall weekend before rain, snow and colder temperatures arrive next week.

Temperatures as high as the lower 60s have been well above average for most of the past week. Average highs this time of year are in the lower 40s.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for more sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s Friday and Saturday, dropping to the lower 50s on Sunday.

Next weekend’s highs could be in the 30s, according to some extended forecasts.

Elko’s next chance at rainfall arrives Monday, possibly turning to snow Monday night. Temperatures will drop into the normal range after that.

Forecasters describe the next storm as “fast moving,” with breezy conditions early Monday morning through Tuesday morning. Precipitation will be mostly rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains.

November was unusually warm and dry, with the average temperature 4.3 degrees above normal. Elko received only .18 of an inch of precipitation. November’s average is .88 of an inch.

No measurable snowfall was recorded in Elko, compared with an average of 4.1 inches in November.

