Weekend forecast: Better than last few days but more snow on the way
Weekend forecast

Light snow is expected across much of northeastern Nevada this weekend.

 NWS

ELKO – High temperatures could reach 50 degrees Saturday and Sunday after running about 10 degrees below normal the past few days.

“Low pressure will push across northern and central Nevada late Saturday and Sunday, bringing rain and snow showers to the area,” stated the National Weather Service forecast.

Valley locations could see up to an inch of snow, with up to 3 inches in the mountains.

“Look for partial clearing from west to east Sunday night into Monday, with pleasant conditions expected Monday.”

