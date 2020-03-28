Weekend forecast: Better than last few days but more snow on the way

ELKO – High temperatures could reach 50 degrees Saturday and Sunday after running about 10 degrees below normal the past few days.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Low pressure will push across northern and central Nevada late Saturday and Sunday, bringing rain and snow showers to the area,” stated the National Weather Service forecast.

Valley locations could see up to an inch of snow, with up to 3 inches in the mountains.

“Look for partial clearing from west to east Sunday night into Monday, with pleasant conditions expected Monday.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0