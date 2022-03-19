Weekend forecast: Chilly start to spring

ELKO – Winter goes out with a blast this weekend before pleasant spring weather arrives next week.

The Ruby Mountains are under a winter weather advisory with snow expected Saturday night and sub-freezing high temperatures Sunday. From 4-8 inches of new snow are expected, along with winds gusting up to 45 mph. Winds could be even stronger on Sunday afternoon.

Elko has an 80% chance of snowfall Saturday night, followed by mostly sunny but cold temperatures on Sunday. Less than an inch of snow is expected in most valleys. The forecast high for Saturday is 60 degrees and 43 on Sunday.

The extended forecast calls for mostly clear and warmer temperatures next week with highs in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, climbing into the low 70s Thursday and Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0