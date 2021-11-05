 Skip to main content
Weekend forecast: From very nice to not as nice

ELKO – Pleasant fall weather on Friday will get cloudier and cooler on Saturday, with a chance of rain Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for highs in the mid-60s Friday, which is about 10 degrees above normal.

Highs Saturday will be in the upper 50s, dropping to around 50 on Sunday.

There is a 30% chance of rain Saturday night and 20% Sunday morning.

Showers will be on again, off again throughout next week as more wet weather moves in Tuesday and Wednesday.

