Weekend forecast: How wet will it get?

ELKO – Moisture returns to the region for the weekend after a dry and unusually warm week for the first of March.
You have free articles remaining.
The National Weather Service is calling for a 40% chance of showers Saturday beginning after 10 a.m., increasing to 50% Saturday night.
“Mostly valleys will get light rain with snow levels dropping only to about 3,500-4,000 feet in western Humboldt County to 5,500 feet in much of the northeast-central corridor, to even 5,500-6,000 feet in eastern Nevada,” stated the weather service. “Some higher valleys could get rain/snow mix or light accumulations.”
Partly sunny skies are forecast for Sunday before a chance of rain or snow returns before dawn Monday.