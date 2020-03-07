Weekend forecast: How wet will it get?

ELKO – Moisture returns to the region for the weekend after a dry and unusually warm week for the first of March.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service is calling for a 40% chance of showers Saturday beginning after 10 a.m., increasing to 50% Saturday night.

“Mostly valleys will get light rain with snow levels dropping only to about 3,500-4,000 feet in western Humboldt County to 5,500 feet in much of the northeast-central corridor, to even 5,500-6,000 feet in eastern Nevada,” stated the weather service. “Some higher valleys could get rain/snow mix or light accumulations.”

Partly sunny skies are forecast for Sunday before a chance of rain or snow returns before dawn Monday.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 2