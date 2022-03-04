Weekend forecast: How wet will it get?

ELKO – Rain and snow showers are expected to boost precipitation in northeastern Nevada beginning Friday afternoon and continuing into Sunday.

Elko will see a 60% chance of precipitation Friday night, 80% Saturday and 60% Saturday night.

“Moderate to locally heavy snow is expected tonight through Saturday evening over much of central Nevada and up into the Ruby Mountains in Elko County,” stated National Weather Service forecasters.

Valleys around the Ruby Mountains could see 2-7 inches of snow, with 6 to 12 inches in the higher elevations.

Winter weather advisories are in effect from 1 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday as high temperatures stall out in the 40s. Lows will be in the 20s Saturday night and teens Sunday night.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible Friday with the dramatic change in temperatures. Highs in Elko reached 60 on Monday, 64 on Tuesday, 68 on Wednesday and 66 on Thursday. Elko missed the record high on Wednesday by only 2 degrees. Normal highs this year are near 50 degrees.

The return of chilly weather is forecast to continue through at least Thursday of next week.

Dry weather returns Sunday into Tuesday, followed by a chance of snow showers Tuesday night and Wednesday.

