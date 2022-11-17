 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekend forecast: Low to drop below zero

Weekend weather for Elko, NV

ELKO – Cold November temperatures will continue this weekend with highs below freezing and lows possibly dropping below zero Friday night.

The National Weather Service’s forecast high for Friday is 28 degrees and the low is minus-2.

Temperatures could creep above the freezing mark into early next week along with a chance of light snow showers.

Elko’s high temperatures have been in the 30s or colder for more than a week, ranging 15 to 25 degrees below the normal mark, which is around 50 degrees in mid-November.

Highs could climb up to 40 degrees by Thanksgiving.

