Weekend forecast: Rain approaching

Weekend forecast
NWS

ELKO – Another shot of moisture is on its way to northern Nevada, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will pick up Saturday as weather systems move into the state. Showers will spread to all of northern and central Nevada beginning late Saturday. Snow levels will mostly be above 7,000 feet.

“There could be a few thunderstorms over eastern Nevada Sunday afternoon,” said forecasters.

The chance of precipitation in Elko is 20% Saturday night and 50% on Sunday.

High temperatures will be in the mid-60s Saturday, dropping about 5 degrees on Sunday.

