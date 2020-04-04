Weekend forecast: Temperatures to creep above average

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada should see above normal high temperatures this weekend after running below average for nearly a week.

Highs in Elko will be around 60 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, dropping back into the 50s at the start of the week. Average highs this time of year are in the mid-50s.

Eureka set a record low of 11 degrees on Friday, breaking its previous record of 12 set in 2018.

Winds will be in the 5-15 mph range.

The chance of rain is 30% Saturday night, increasing to 40% Sunday and 60% Sunday night. The rain could be mixed with snow overnight Sunday into Monday.

Unsettled weather will continue throughout the work week, at least through Thursday night.

