Weekend forecast: Unusually cold weather to continue

ELKO – Cloudy weather is in the forecast for Elko but that doesn’t mean it will be warming up any.

Isolated snow showers are possible in parts of northeastern Nevada as a small storm system moves in over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs are expected to stay at or below freezing for the next week with the possible exception of climbing to 33 degrees on Saturday. Lows will mostly be in the single digits.

Foggy mornings are also a possibility.

Today could be the coldest day of the week with a forecast high of 27 in Elko. That’s 25 degrees below normal for this time of year.