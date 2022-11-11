 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Weekend forecast: Unusually cold weather to continue

  • 0
Elko temperature trends

Elko temperature trends

 ACCUWEATHER

A "swarm" of ice crystals glistens in the morning sun on Veterans Day 2022

ELKO – Cloudy weather is in the forecast for Elko but that doesn’t mean it will be warming up any.

Isolated snow showers are possible in parts of northeastern Nevada as a small storm system moves in over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs are expected to stay at or below freezing for the next week with the possible exception of climbing to 33 degrees on Saturday. Lows will mostly be in the single digits.

Foggy mornings are also a possibility.

Today could be the coldest day of the week with a forecast high of 27 in Elko. That’s 25 degrees below normal for this time of year.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fire damages home in tree streets

Fire damages home in tree streets

ELKO – A West Oak Street home sustained extensive smoke damage Sunday night when strong winds blew into the house after a second-story bedroom…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Republicans blame Trump for lack of ‘red wave’ in midterms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News